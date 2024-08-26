LETTER: Time to control spending in Copper Canyon

Copper Canyon needs new leadership. Our current town council, mayor and town manager have forgotten what is important to our citizens. Funny timing, but just prior to his last election Mayor Robertson “proudly” declared he was authorizing a tax rate cut. Now there is a public hearing for a tax rate increase. One can only assume this is due to overspending. This tax rate increase may be followed by a 6 cent additional increase for ESD #2.

Let’s see where spending at Copper Canyon has gone over the last three years. A new police department-built from nothing, a new building, new parking lots, programs to hire at least two if not three “consultants” to advise the administration. Pay raises approved by the council for town staff.

Let me be clear, we all want town security, but this new department has no more coverage than our previous system. The words of the mayor in articles in this very newspaper states so… look it up. His stated the police department will be about “traffic tickets and watching people’s stuff on vacation.” Not 24/7 coverage, not any more security than we had and now for twice to three times the cost.

Our issue today is not about the Police Department, it is about spending. Approximately 1600 citizens do not have the financial ability to pay for all these spending commitments without paying higher taxes. Note: there has been near 100% voting by town council on every single proposal presented to them over the last three years. The point is this council votes as a block. People have their home budgets under strain while this council spends like you know what. People struggling with high prices caused by large government overspending followed by small government overspending means we need to replace our leadership. We need to start here and now.

Two council members-one just elected last May-resigned in July. The town attorney resigned shortly thereafter. The mayor denied us our right to choose our representation by delaying accepting one resignation so he could appoint his choice. Oh, that replacement is the next door neighbor of one of the current council members- Steve Hill. Oh, and that appointee was recommended by the same person who recommended our current town manager. The one who is making these recommendations is the ranch manager of Mr. Hill’s 300 acre ranch. Sound like conflict of interest? You decide. The mayor “proclaims” and the other two council members go right along with these shenanigans.

We need new people to run for office. People who understand the taxes come out of our pockets. It is our money. We need to pay attention to government spending at all levels, starting with our local council first. Copper Canyon Alliance members were on the council at one time, so we have done our time. Please, if you are reading this, think about running for a position soon. We need to replace this spend and tax Copper Canyon’s leadership.

Submitted by Copper Canyon Alliance – A non-affiliated GPAC