Wednesday, August 28, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Lewisville ISD approves lower tax rate

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

On Monday, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees adopted a tax rate of $1.1178 for the 2024-25 school year, which is more than a 1 cent decrease from the previous year.

The new rate will mean a savings to the average LISD homeowner of nearly $200 a year, according to a LISD news release.

“Due to the outstanding financial management by the Board of Trustees, the district is able to implement the approved 2023 and 2024 Bond Programs and meet existing debt payments while still lowering the Interest and Sinking (I&S) tax rate by 1 cent,” the district said in a statement. “The district currently projects a $4.5 million deficit for fiscal year 2025. The Legislature’s inaction to adjust public school funding for inflation during the 88th Legislative Session in spring 2023 has created difficult budget scenarios for school districts across the state. The state sets the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate for all school districts.

“The district spent the last several months cutting costs through staff attrition, central office budget reductions, and middle school schedule adjustments to reduce expenses. LISD was unable to provide raises for staff as part of the 2024-25 budget. Prior to these efforts, LISD anticipated a deficit of as much as $14M.”

While the decreased tax rate is a positive for taxpayers, the district is still dealing with the impact of a lack of funding from the state. Lewisville ISD is just one of many school districts across the state to adopt a deficit budget due to the state’s underfunding of public schools, according to the district. The state legislature would need to increase per-student funding, or the basic allotment, by more than $1,000 just to keep pace with inflation. Since 2020, the district has seen dramatic cost increases beyond its control, including a 113% increase in property insurance, a 61% increase in electricity, and a 52% increase in gas costs.

“We absolutely have a crisis in our state when it comes to public school funding,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp. “Public school districts are funded primarily by the basic allotment, which has not been adjusted since 2019 as inflation rates continue to rise. School districts across the state are facing incredibly difficult budget scenarios, and the state has the opportunity to fix the situation for the 5.4 million students across Texas when they convene for the 89th Legislative Session this January.”

Despite the approval of the Voter Approval Tax Rate Ratification Election (VATRE) in fall 2023 which generated approximately $37.5 million in additional revenue for the district to sustain competitive pay for staff, and maintain student instructional and extracurricular opportunities and programs of choice, LISD continues to face challenging budget circumstances.

“We are incredibly grateful to the LISD community for their approval of the VATRE in the fall of 2023,” said LISD Board President Jenny Proznik. “We could be looking at a $39 million deficit right now, but their support has enabled us to anticipate ending the year with a balanced budget. I am so thankful to live in a community that stands up to support our schools, and it is my hope that the Legislature will increase the basic allotment when it reconvenes in January 2025 benefitting ALL the public school children in Texas.”

The district continues to seek opportunities to cut costs, and has convened the Community Efficiency Committee, a group of more than 40 LISD stakeholders charged with representing the entire community in the review of facility usage and enrollment trends in order to create recommendations to report to the LISD Board of Trustees on how to proceed with boundary adjustments and facility usage.

The decrease in the 2024-25 tax rate includes a one cent decrease in the interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate. The I&S tax rate pays off debt acquired by schools through bonds, which cannot be used to pay for employee compensation. The lower tax rate also includes a $0.023 decrease in the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate, which is set through a formula controlled by lawmakers. The M&O tax rate is used to fund staff salaries, and pay daily operational expenses such as utilities and insurance.

Previous article
Overdose Awareness event to be held at Denton Square
Next article
Highland Village Police Blotter
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.