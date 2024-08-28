Wednesday, August 28, 2024
9/11 National Day of Service event to support thousands of LISD students

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Next month, many community members will join forces to support the Lewisville ISD Council of Parent Teacher Association’s Dressed to Learn program and help thousands of LISD students.

The initiative provides clothing and hygiene items to LISD students in need, according to a news release. The demand for Dressed to Learn’s services has surged dramatically, with nearly 3,000 students needing assistance this year, compared to 180 last year.

“With over 40% of LISD students facing economic disadvantages and the string of weather-related disasters in the spring, access to adequate clothing and hygiene products has never been more critical,” the LISD Council of PTAs said in a statement.

Dressed to Learn is an interfaith service project sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Items to be collected include new hygiene items, shoes, and first-layer clothing (such as undergarments).

On Sept. 14, from 8-11 a.m., volunteers will gather at Durham Middle School cafeteria at 2075 Edmonds Lane in Lewisville to assemble hygiene items into 2,000 kits. Additionally, volunteers will sort and organize the clothing items in the Dressed to Learn closet. Those interested in volunteering or donating items can go to https://bit.ly/lewisville9-11 or contact Nicole Couch at [email protected].

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

