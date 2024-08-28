Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 23 at 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a reported theft in the 3100 block of Justin Road. A female suspect was arrested for theft, and police discovered several controlled substances in her possession, resulting in five drug charges.

On June 29 at 11:29 p.m., police responded to a reported indecent exposure and indecent assault in the 600 block of Meadow Crest Drive. The investigation remains active and police declined to release additional details.

On July 18 at 3:25 p.m., a resident reported that they believed their vehicle was being tracked by someone.