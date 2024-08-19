By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

The month of August means it’s back to school for students and teachers in our communities. August is also National Back to School Safety Month and as school zones will once again be utilized before and after school, we would like to share tips to ensure the safety of some of our youngest citizens:

Obey school zone speed limits and follow your school’s drop-off procedure

Make eye contact with children who are crossing the street

Never pass a bus loading or unloading children

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus

For the month of June, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 340 calls, with 56% being medical related and 44% being fire or service related.

We encourage all of our citizens to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940.464.7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.