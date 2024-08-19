Denton County Transportation Authority enhances service offerings to meet growing community transit needs

Submitted by Denton County Transportation Authority

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) is set to roll out significant service changes this month, responding to heightened demand for public transit across Highland Village, Denton and Lewisville. These adjustments aim to optimize service efficiency and accessibility for residents and commuters alike.

In Denton, the Connect Bus service will see expanded hours and increased frequency, enhancing local transportation options. Additionally, Highland Village and Lewisville will receive additional resources for the GoZone service, catering to growing demand in these areas.

Recent ridership figures underscore the success of these initiatives. Fiscal year 2023 witnessed a substantial 77% increase in Connect Bus ridership in Denton, reaching 133,170 passengers. This positive trend continued into 2024 with a further 70% growth by June. Simultaneously, the demand for GoZone service remains robust across all member cities, reflecting strong demand.

“This service change is the result of an intensive, 18-month effort to analyze GoZone and bus passenger data, articulate the costs of moving an increasing passenger demand across both services, and designing bus network enhancements that enable DCTA to move as many people as cost-effectively as possible. Our data-driven approach to understanding and leveraging the benefits of fixed route and microtransit makes DCTA a leader in the transit industry,” said Paul Cristina, Chief Executive Officer of DCTA.

Austin Frith, VP of Planning and Development, highlighted that these enhancements aim to reduce wait times and improve overall transit reliability, enhancing the rider experience. He noted the community’s increasing satisfaction with improved service frequencies and operational efficiency.

To support expanded services, DCTA has increased efforts to recruit and retain bus operators, offering competitive pay and direct employment benefits. These measures are crucial as DCTA anticipates record-level ridership amidst community growth.

For more details on these service updates or career opportunities as a bus operator, visit DCTA.net/service-updates or www.dcta.net/about-dcta/careers .

(Sponsored content)