Monday, August 19, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Edmondson: Join CERT to lend a helping hand

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
Dianne Edmondson, Precinct 4 County Commissioner

When he arrived at the Cooke/Denton county line recently to inspect the tornado damage there, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, “When Texans need help, other Texans respond.”

In recent weeks, North Texans have needed help as tornadoes struck viciously here in Denton and Cooke counties. And earlier this year, wildfires were burning thousands of acres in other parts of our state. Denton County’s Emergency Management team was involved in helping fellow Texans. Our team’s leadership was requested, and they responded to assist with containing the wildfires. We are very proud of their expertise, which is noted statewide.

Closer to home, as a massive cleanup and repair operation followed the tornadoes, the Denton County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) jumped in. CERT is an organization of citizen volunteers which reports to the Denton County Office of Emergency Management. Its members are trained in disaster preparedness, medical triage and treatments, light search and rescue, and other skills. These volunteers manned the “one stop shop” set up to help tornado victims connect with assistance agencies as well as offered assistance and passed out water to victims going through the rubble which used to be their homes.

The team also assists the community by providing disaster preparedness education to the public through safety fairs, assisting first responders in searching for missing persons, and, if requested, responding during a disaster to assist emergency services responders.

In addition to disaster response, CERT also assists in Missing Person Searches; Public Safety Fairs; Firefighter Rehab; and many others.

In disasters, Emergency Services (Fire, EMS, Police) can be overwhelmed, and their resources stretched in the immediately following hours. CERT is trained to step in and assist (upon request) in the immediate hours after the disaster as well as collecting damage assessment information.

CERT became a national program in 1993. There are now CERT programs in all 50 states, including many tribal nations and U.S. territories. Each is unique to its community, and all are essential to building a Culture of Preparedness in the United States. There are over 2,700 local CERT programs nationwide and more than 600,000 people have trained since CERT became a national program.

Denton County CERT is looking for additional volunteers. Are you interested in joining the Denton County CERT?

There is a job for everyone! You can start by taking the free Basic CERT Course held twice each year. The next class is October 11, 12, 18, and 19. Friday classes are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday classes are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You do need to attend all four days to receive completion credit for the course. The course is approximately 20 hours long and is free. Sign up here: www.dentoncounty.gov/146/Volunteer

Please enroll if you would like to be part of the Texans helping other Texans when disaster strikes. You can be CERTain your help will make a difference!

 

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 972-434-3960. You can also visit her by appointment at her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound. If you would like to receive her periodic e-newsletter, just request it at her email address.

Previous article
Money Sense: Four considerations as you save for college
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.