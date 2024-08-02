Friday, August 2, 2024
Flower Mound Police Blotter

(Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department)

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

A 54-year-old woman was arrested on May 28 at 9:11 p.m. after interfering with a traffic stop involving her 20-year-old son on Huntwick Lane. The woman disregarded warnings from both the officer and her son to stop interfering, prompting her arrest. During the arrest, she resisted officers and refused to provide identification. The son received a warning, while the woman faces charges including failure to identify, resisting arrest, and interfering with public duties.

On May 30 at 12:35 p.m., a resident reported a scam involving a fraudulent call purporting to be from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The caller falsely claimed the victim had a warrant for missing jury duty. The victim was instructed to withdraw $39,200 in cash and convert it into Bitcoin at Market Street. A store employee contacted police after speaking to the victim, prompting the investigation.

On June 3 at 6:17 p.m., a 44-year-old inmate at the Flower Mound Jail tried to flood his cell by clogging the toilet with his clothing, and he ignored orders to stop. When the detention officer opened the door, the inmate tried to pull the officer into the cell, scraping the officer’s arm against the doorframe, causing a minor injury. The man then resisted being placed in the restraint chair, and when he was transferred to Denton County Jail, he had to be forcefully removed from the vehicle. He was charged with assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.

On June 3 at 8:24 p.m., a woman reported that a store manager at 4301 Cross Timbers Road tried to look up her 15-year-old daughter’s skirt with his cell phone. The manager confessed to a responding officer and was arrested for invasive visual recording.

On June 6 at 11:39 a.m., an Uber driver reported that while he was trying to pick up a rider in the 1200 block of Stonehedge Place, a 35-year-old woman pointed a gun at him. She was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 10 at 7:55 a.m., a 22-year-old man reported that his 2016 Camaro, valued at $24,000, had been stolen from a parking spot in the 300 block of Silveron Boulevard. The victim still had his keys. A set of golf clubs that had been in the vehicle were left in the spot where the car had been parked.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

