Sheriff’s Corner: Lewisville resident receives The Yellow Rose of Texas award

Linda A. Ruth from Lewisville was awarded The Yellow Rose of Texas award. The award is an honorary commission given only through the Governor’s Office to recognize outstanding Texan women who have made significant contributions to their communities through community service, preserving history, present accomplishments, and building the future.

Linda has contributed over 30 years of public service and community involvement. She is a part of both the Woman’s Empowerment Program (WEP) and the Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) program at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. She serves as an instructor for the women’s self-defense class, teaching and empowering over 1,000 women thus far on how to avoid dangerous situations, recognize danger, and defend themselves at no cost to women in the community. Linda also manages the Ashton’s Room program for the Lewisville Police Department, offering specialized care for children who are temporarily under police care, having helped over 150 children to date. Additionally, Linda works as a Survivor Advocacy Team member, providing support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Denton County. She dedicates over 500 volunteer hours each year to serving her community.

Professionally, Linda has worked in local government for over 30 years and has been recognized as a leader in local government. Recently, she attained the Master Municipal Clerk designation, a distinction held by only 43 other individuals in the State of Texas. For the past 18 years, she has served the Town of Lakewood Village with unwavering commitment and professionalism, exemplified by her exemplary leadership and deep sense of responsibility toward the citizens and the community. Linda serves and represents our State well and we are honored to have her as a volunteer.