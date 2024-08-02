Highland Village to spray for mosquitoes after trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

The city of Highland Village announced that it will spray for mosquitoes Friday through Sunday in the Castlewood area.

This week, one trap in the Castlewood area tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a city news release. City crews will spray in the morning hours and will concentrate spraying efforts on the habitat of the Culex mosquito — the only species that carries WNV — by spraying the creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas.

City crews are currently treating standing water in culverts, creeks, wooded areas and greenbelts throughout Highland Village, according to the city. The frequency of the recent rains has worked to keep the water moving and clear out standing water areas where mosquitoes can breed, but it has spiked a population of the flood water nuisance mosquitoes. The city said it does not spray for the nuisance mosquito population as it is cost prohibitive.

“Now is the time to ensure there is no standing water around your property,” the city said in a statement. “Check French drains, empty out water from plant trays, pet water bowls, anywhere you see standing water. The BTI ‘DUNKS’ can be purchased at most local hardware stores to place in areas of standing water around your home that can’t be removed.”

The city encouraged residents to remember the four Ds: drain, dress, DEET and dusk/dawn. The city said residents should:

Drain standing water around their homes to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Dress in pants and long sleeves when outside in mosquito-infested areas, but avoid becoming too hot.

Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET to exposed skin and to clothing when outdoors.

