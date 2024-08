The Flower Mound police and fire departments on Friday morning responded to a car accident involving an office building on FM 2499.

The incident happened before 8:30 a.m. at 3424 Long Prairie Road, which is home to several medical offices. The 29-year-old female driver told police that her vehicle accelerated on its own and crashed into the building.

Only the vehicle and building sustained damage, no one was injured, police said. No other information was immediately available Friday.