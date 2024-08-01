Thursday, August 1, 2024
Argyle church asks lead pastor to resign over ‘inappropriate actions’

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Josiah Anthony, Argyle Campus Pastor, Cross Timbers Church

Josiah Anthony, lead pastor at Cross Timbers Church, has resigned due to “hurtful” and “inappropriate actions.”

Church elders told those in attendance on Sunday that Anthony would no longer serve at the church. The church then sent an email to members this week that didn’t have many details but explained that the elder board decided that Anthony couldn’t stay on as lead pastor. The email says that the elder board recently became aware of “events and circumstances involving” Anthony that happened over the past few years.

“Josiah’s been in a prolonged and sustained season of struggle with his emotional and mental health, which has been very painful for him and those around him,” the email says. “Throughout this struggle, some of Josiah’s decisions and actions were inappropriate and hurtful to current and former members of the CT family and staff. During this time, Josiah was not forthcoming and transparent with the staff and the elder board. Once all of this came to light over the last few weeks, it became evident that Josiah could not continue to serve as our lead pastor.”

Anthony agreed with the decision and resigned, the email says.

“We would like to emphasize that the inappropriate and hurtful actions of Josiah does not include any children, physical or sexual interactions or any illegal activity, to our knowledge,” the email adds.

Anthony has served as a pastor at Cross Timbers Church since 2014.

Northwest ISD bans personal use of phones during class time
Argyle Police Blotter
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

