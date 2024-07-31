Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Flower Mound announces new annual event: ‘Do Your pART – Make Some Art’

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound’s Parks & Recreation Department announced Wednesday that a new artistic annual event — “Do Your pART – Make Some Art” — is in the works for September.

Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

“Each year, the town will host a different art event for residents to take pART in,” the town said in a statement. “This year, participants of all ages will take pART in a free scavenger hunt throughout beautiful Heritage Park and then come together for art activities.”

The first annual “Do Your pART – Make Some Art” event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road. Registration, which opens at midnight, is required. Click here for more information and to register. There are 50 openings.

Boss Range Road to reopen before first day of school, construction will continue
Parker: Preparing families for the new school year with the Texas Sales Tax Holiday
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

