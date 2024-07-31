Flower Mound announces new annual event: ‘Do Your pART – Make Some Art’

The town of Flower Mound’s Parks & Recreation Department announced Wednesday that a new artistic annual event — “Do Your pART – Make Some Art” — is in the works for September.

“Each year, the town will host a different art event for residents to take pART in,” the town said in a statement. “This year, participants of all ages will take pART in a free scavenger hunt throughout beautiful Heritage Park and then come together for art activities.”

The first annual “Do Your pART – Make Some Art” event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road. Registration, which opens at midnight, is required. Click here for more information and to register. There are 50 openings.