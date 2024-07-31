Parker: Preparing families for the new school year with the Texas Sales Tax Holiday

As families across Texas gear up for the new school year, the financial strain of purchasing essential school supplies and clothing can be overwhelming. Since 2021, the cost of school supplies has increased a staggering 21%!

To help prepare students for a return to the classroom, Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday brings welcomed savings. This initiative, designed to coincide with the back-to-school shopping season, allows families to purchase essential items tax-free, helping ensure a smooth transition to start the new academic year.

Prior to being elected as your Texas senator, I championed the legislation in the House of Representatives to optimize the timing of Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend. This came from feedback from local families who wanted to maximize their summer schedule and better align with the start of the school year. This allows more Texans to maximize their savings on school supplies and clothing precisely when they need them the most.

The 2024 Sales Tax Holiday is set for Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11 and covers a range of essential items. These include clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks priced under $100. By eliminating the state sales tax on these purchases, families can save approximately 8.25% on their total costs. This relief is particularly significant for those with multiple children, where the expenses can quickly add up!

However, the benefits of the Sales Tax Holiday extend beyond mere financial savings. It also serves as an opportunity for communities to come together in support of education. In Senate District 12, we have numerous dedicated communities and organizations who are working around the clock to provide additional assistance to students in need.

Non-profit organizations play a pivotal role in this effort, hosting back-to-school supply drives and distributing essential items to families who might otherwise struggle to afford them.

These community-driven initiatives are a testament to the generous spirit of Texans. They ensure that every child has the necessary tools to succeed in school. I strongly encourage Texans to participate in these community-driven activities when it is possible. Whether by donating supplies, volunteering time, or providing financial contributions to help students and teachers, every act of kindness makes a significant difference!

By leveraging legislative measures like Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday and harnessing the power of community engagement, we can help ensure that every student and classroom in Texas is even better equipped for a successful school year. Please make plans and take full advantage of the tax-free weekend for your family, and whenever possible, find ways to help others in need of a little extra support. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and set the stage for a bright and prosperous future for all Texas children!

Information on the Texas Sales Tax Holiday can be found here: Texas Comptroller website.

Communities across Senate District 12 are still accepting donations and volunteers. Here are just a couple examples of some great events coming up before the first day of school. You can also check with your local school for teacher wish lists and other classroom needs.

B2S STOCK THE PANTRY – Mission Moms of Denton County is hard at work to serve local kids and communities by stocking the Lewisville and Denton ISD school pantry. They need individual packaged Goldfish, Cheez-Its, boxes of granola bars, peanut butter/cheese crackers, ramen noodles, individual cereal boxes, fruit cups and squeeze pouches. Drop off at Blanton Elementary in Lantana through August 4.

ALL-STAR SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE – Help ensure middle school students are ready to have a great year with After-School All-Stars North Texas! The goal is to provide supplies for 800 students across DFW and we need your help to cross the finish line! Click HERE to purchase an item to be shipped to our office by August 10th and help our All-Stars shine!