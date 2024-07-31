Boss Range Road to reopen before first day of school, construction will continue

The city of Justin announced Wednesday that Boss Range Road, currently open to only one direction of traffic, will reopen before school starts, but the construction project will continue.

Construction crews are adding a lane along Boss Range Road along the western edge of the city, and the road is only open to northbound traffic, according to a news release from the city of Justin. The city said “the project is progressing swiftly.”

The road is expected to reopen on or around Aug. 12, but the project will not yet be completed, according to the city, which is working closely with Justin Elementary School to minimize disruption during pick-up and drop-off times. Once school is back in session on Aug. 14, construction will be limited to after-school hours and weekends.

The project is expected to be completely finalized by mid-September, according to the city.