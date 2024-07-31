Wednesday, July 31, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Boss Range Road to reopen before first day of school, construction will continue

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
14
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The city of Justin announced Wednesday that Boss Range Road, currently open to only one direction of traffic, will reopen before school starts, but the construction project will continue.

Construction crews are adding a lane along Boss Range Road along the western edge of the city, and the road is only open to northbound traffic, according to a news release from the city of Justin. The city said “the project is progressing swiftly.”

The road is expected to reopen on or around Aug. 12, but the project will not yet be completed, according to the city, which is working closely with Justin Elementary School to minimize disruption during pick-up and drop-off times. Once school is back in session on Aug. 14, construction will be limited to after-school hours and weekends.

The project is expected to be completely finalized by mid-September, according to the city.

Previous article
Register now for seventh annual Dan Licardo Honoring Our Heroes Blood Drive
Next article
Flower Mound announces new annual event: ‘Do Your pART – Make Some Art’
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.