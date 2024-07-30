Local nonprofit keeps rolling after 50 years of helping homebound seniors

Frankie Lynn Moon loves her new name tag. Since assuming her role as the director of development for Span and Meals on Wheels of Denton County six months ago, Moon has worn her badge every day and credits it and her trademark gift for gab with sparking countless conversations about the wonderful things the organization has done for homebound seniors over the past 50 years.

Most people she connects with know the non-profit’s background and the prevalence of senior hunger, isolation, and poverty nationwide. As a result, they’re quick to donate and volunteer. Others are equally interested but still know very little about the cause.

“When they see the name tag, some say, ‘OK, I know what Meals on Wheels is, but what’s Span?’” Moon said. “The bottom line is that they’re asking about it. My drive is to let people know who we are, what we do, and how they can help.

“We are a small non-profit but never turn anyone down for food.”

Span stands for Services Program for Aging Needs, and its goal is to provide transportation and meal services to homebound older adults, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and the general public. Last year alone, Span served over 150,000 lonely and at-risk adults through its Transportation Services, Meals on Wheels program, Senior Paws, and Congregate Lunches.

According to the organization’s website, 6.9 million seniors nationwide live in poverty. That equates to an income of $228 a week or less, which leaves very little for food, housing, utilities, and medical expenses. While Span has remained a relatively small non-profit since it opened its doors in 1974, it has never turned anyone away and maintains a zero waitlist.

Span’s transportation services include a fleet of 30 vehicles. They routinely perform over 50,000 trips a year, ranging from non-emergency medical trips to shopping, recreation, business trips, educational trips, and getting seniors to and from work. Meanwhile, Meals on Wheels delivers donated food to each client’s door Monday through Friday. Distribution sites throughout the county help keep food fresh and warm, and each menu contains at least one-third of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for older adults.

Then, there is the increasingly popular Senior Paws program. Senior Paws provides monthly pet food deliveries to homebound elderly clients. It was established after several staff members noticed a growing trend where Meals on Wheels clients were feeding pets all or part of their home-delivered hot meals because they didn’t have the means to buy appropriate pet food. Countless studies show that having a pet improves a senior’s health, especially when they live alone. Keeping pets and their owners healthy is even more critical, and to say this program has successfully catered to those needs is an understatement.

Span accepts dry or canned dog food, cat litter, and cat food that pets of all ages can enjoy.

“It’s a wonderful organization, and we do so many things besides our transportation services,” Moon said. “I think it’s important to know that. We have a wonderful board of directors, which I’ve been a part of for five years, and our executive director, Michelle McMahon, has been in this line of work for almost 30 years. She has an incredible track record, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Like any non-profit, Span and Meals on Wheels of Denton County wouldn’t be possible without donor and volunteer support. Please visit www.span-transit.org for more information. Moon also said there are several upcoming events to keep an eye out for, including an event for veterans at Main Street Boutique in Flower Mound on July 13. There will also be events in September and February.