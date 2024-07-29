Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 14 arrests in May 2024, answered or initiated 1,239 calls for service and took 52 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

May 4 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive in reference to a theft. Complainant advised an unknown person broke into his cargo trailer without consent while staying overnight at the location.

May 8 – Officers were dispatched to the 900 blk of Sunflower Avenue in reference to an auto theft. The caller stated his Ford F250 was taken without permission and the thief disabled the Lojack system. Similar thefts have occurred in surrounding cities and towns.

May 9 – Officers were dispatched to the 1600 blk of Schober Road in reference to an animal complaint. The caller stated there was a tarantula in the house and it was so big the reporting party could hear its footsteps when it was walking. Fun fact: Texas tarantulas can grow up to six inches in size and weigh up to three ounces.

May 10 – Officers were dispatched to the 2000 blk of Chance Lane in reference to a theft. The reporting party stated he left his wallet in an unlocked work truck. He soon discovered that someone had stolen the wallet and withdrew $12,000 from his bank account.

May 21 – Officers were dispatched to the 700 blk of Treeline Drive in Harvest in reference to an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle parked on the sidewalk with a disoriented male behind the wheel. The subject stated he was trying to get home. The witness stated the male had been driving on the sidewalk like he was in the road. The driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

May 24 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. The complainant stated that an unknown person took two bearded dragons, a snake and a turtle from her vehicle while staying overnight at the location.

May 30 – Officers were dispatched to the 4000 blk of Hwy 114 in reference to a reckless driver. The officer was near the location and observed the driver exit the vehicle. The driver showed signs of intoxication. The driver refused to cooperate and was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.