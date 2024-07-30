Tuesday, July 30, 2024
LISD announces policy for free and reduced-priced school meals

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Texas Tribune.

Lewisville ISD last week announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals in the 2024-25 school year.

For households that qualify based on income, an adult in the household must complete an application and submit it online or in person at the Child Nutrition Department, 1565 W. Main St., Building B, in Lewisville. Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. Income eligibility guidelines depend on the size of the household and can be found in a chart here.

The district is working with local agencies to identify children who are categorically and program eligible, according to a LISD news release. The district will notify those households that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that doesn’t receive a letter when they believe they should have, or did receive the letter but wants to decline the benefits, should call 469-713-5207.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

