Tuesday afternoon commuters will need to avoid southbound I-35E in south Denton.

The Denton Police Department shared a traffic alert at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying all lanes of I-35E are closed at Teasley Lane due to a wreck involving a tractor-trailer. Police expect the closure to last until around 5:30 p.m., meaning many commuters will need to find an alternate route.

Check back for updates.