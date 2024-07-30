Wednesday, July 31, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton airport launching Aviation Exploring program for 14- to 20-year-olds

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
12
Photo courtesy of the city of Denton

Denton Enterprise Airport announced this month the launch of its Aviation Exploring program this fall, in partnership with Learning for Life and Scouting America.

The new program aims to inspire and educate 14–20-year-olds with hands-on experiences and insights into the world of aviation, providing a head start on potential aviation careers, according to a news release from the city of Denton. Participants will gain practical knowledge through interactive activities and excursions, experiencing aviation first-hand. The program emphasizes critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership skills, essential in any career. By engaging with mentors and industry experts, students will build valuable networks and gain inspiration from professionals who share their passion.

“We are thrilled to build the region’s first Aviation Exploring program at Denton Enterprise Airport. This program not only allows high school students to explore exciting aviation careers but also develops their leadership skills and potential,” said Ryan Adams, airport director. “We believe this program will significantly impact our community and inspire the next generation of aviation professionals.”

To introduce the initiative, Denton Enterprise Airport will host two open houses — one on Wednesday, July 31, and the other on Aug. 15. Both events will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Denton Enterprise Airport Terminal Building, 5000 Airport Road. These events will provide an overview of the program, showcase activities and offer a platform for questions. All interested community members aged 14-20 are invited to attend either of the open houses.

For more information about the Aviation Exploring program, visit www.dentonairport.com/exploring.

Previous article
Update: I-35E reopened after crash
Next article
Registration now open for Flower Mound Smoke & Whiskey Fest
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.