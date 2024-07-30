Denton airport launching Aviation Exploring program for 14- to 20-year-olds

Denton Enterprise Airport announced this month the launch of its Aviation Exploring program this fall, in partnership with Learning for Life and Scouting America.

The new program aims to inspire and educate 14–20-year-olds with hands-on experiences and insights into the world of aviation, providing a head start on potential aviation careers, according to a news release from the city of Denton. Participants will gain practical knowledge through interactive activities and excursions, experiencing aviation first-hand. The program emphasizes critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership skills, essential in any career. By engaging with mentors and industry experts, students will build valuable networks and gain inspiration from professionals who share their passion.

“We are thrilled to build the region’s first Aviation Exploring program at Denton Enterprise Airport. This program not only allows high school students to explore exciting aviation careers but also develops their leadership skills and potential,” said Ryan Adams, airport director. “We believe this program will significantly impact our community and inspire the next generation of aviation professionals.”

To introduce the initiative, Denton Enterprise Airport will host two open houses — one on Wednesday, July 31, and the other on Aug. 15. Both events will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Denton Enterprise Airport Terminal Building, 5000 Airport Road. These events will provide an overview of the program, showcase activities and offer a platform for questions. All interested community members aged 14-20 are invited to attend either of the open houses.

For more information about the Aviation Exploring program, visit www.dentonairport.com/exploring.