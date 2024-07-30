Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Registration now open for Flower Mound Smoke & Whiskey Fest

The Flower Mound Smoke Fest 2023 winners: Grand Champion: Ricky Bocanegra, We Dem Boys Reserve Grand Champion: Jack Cashman, Cashman Q Photo courtesy of the Summit Club of Flower Mound

Team registration opened this month for Denton County’s top annual barbecue competition, the Flower Mound Smoke & Whiskey Fest.

This Texas State BBQ Championship and fundraiser, sponsored by CornerStone Staffing and hosted by the Summit Club of Flower Mound, will be held at the Promenade at the River Walk on Oct. 25-26. The sanctioning body will continue to be Outlaw BBQ Association.

“Register today as the Promenade has room for 50 teams and you don’t want to be left out,” the Summit Club said in a statement. “Every team will have more space to set up and smoke their fantastic meats.”

The first evening will feature a judges meeting followed by the Outlaw Team party, exclusively for registered teams, featuring live music, cornhole and cold drinks.

Early Registration includes Chicken, Spareribs, Brisket and People’s Choice competitions. Ancillary contests, Pinto Beans and Bloody Mary are $25 each — the three meats and ancillaries payout at 100%. People’s Choice pays an additional $2,500 guaranteed.

Registration and more information can be found at www.FMSmokeFest.com. For more information, contact [email protected].

Denton airport launching Aviation Exploring program for 14- to 20-year-olds
