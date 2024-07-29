Flower Mound to hold Open House about board/commission openings

The town of Flower Mound will hold an Open House on Monday night to help prospective board members learn more about open seats on many of the town’s boards and commissions, such as the Planning & Zoning Commission, Parks Board, Economic Development Advisory Committee and more.

If you’re interested in applying and want to learn more, the Boards and Commissions Open House is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Town staff and board chairs will be available to provide more information and answer any questions.

The Flower Mound Town Council will accept applications beginning on Thursday through Aug. 30. To learn more and apply online, visit www.flowermound.gov/boardsandcommissions. If you have questions and can’t make the upcoming open house, call 972-874-6070 or email [email protected].