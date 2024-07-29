Tuesday, July 30, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound reports 10th mosquito sample positive for West Nile

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
14

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitoes this week after another trap tested for West Nile Virus, the town announced Sunday.

The town’s Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed a mosquito sample collected in the 6200 block of Madeline Lane (near FM 407 and Morriss Road) has tested positive for West Nile Virus. It is the 10th positive mosquito sample found in town this year, the town said in a news release.

The town scheduled spraying operations in the approximate one-half square-mile radius surrounding the specified areas for Monday and Tuesday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting. Residents in the affected neighborhoods will be notified by the community notification call system and the community signs placed at major intersections within the spraying area.

The town encouraged residents to minimize exposure and take these precautionary steps:

  • If possible, stay indoors during spraying events.
  • If you’re outside or in a vehicle at the time, stay alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance.
  • If the spray should contact your skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or a saline solution
  • Close windows and doors to your home.
  • Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating.

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly, and does not leave a toxic residue. It will not harm outside pets, according to the town.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972.874.6340 or visit www.flowermound.gov/mosquitos.

Previous article
Stroup: Mother Nature Springs Into Action (Part 2)
Next article
Flower Mound to hold Open House about board/commission openings
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.