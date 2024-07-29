Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

5/17/24-Loose Livestock/6000-Blk Plantation Ln- 2 horses loose.

5/18/24-Agency Assist Animal Complaint/1000-Blk Maple Dr- Assisted Bartonville PD on a snake call.

5/23/24-Road Blockage/FM 407/Rayzor Rd- Pallets and nails all over the roadway. Assisted with traffic control.

5/25/24-Traffic Incident/Justin Rd/E Carruth Ln—Caller thought accident occurred. Turns out a passenger in the car did not feel good and pulled over.

5/29/24-Suspicious Person/8400-Blk Justin Rd- Caller wanted to report they believed teenagers were drinking alcohol inside the establishment. Contact was made with the subjects. Nothing indicated there was drinking going on.

5/30/24-Suspicious Activity/500-Blk Kings Rd- Caller found something that was “weird” to her and wanted to call the cops to talk about it. No crime occurred.

6/2/24-Traffic Accident/100-Blk W Carruth Ln- Amazon driver/van hit the caller’s mailbox and drove off.

6/5/24-Motorist Assist/300-Blk Kings Rd-Stalled Amazon car in roadway.

6/6/24-Welfare Concern/Lusk Ln/Kings Rd- Car stuck in ditch. The driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI.

6/9/24-Vehicle Complaint/Kings Rd/ Saddle Dr- Complaint came in about a Dominos car driving 80+mph.

6/13/24-Noise Complaint/100-Blk Chapel Hill Dr- Caller stated “ghetto” music was playing in the area, and if police didn’t do anything about it, then it would all turn “ghetto.” Officer spoke with a subject who advised they were outside all day and did not hear any “ghetto” music.

06/13/24-Agency Assist Suspicious Person/3900-Blk E 407- Assisted BVPD on a subject in the parking lot with a large bat walking around.

06/14/24-Suspicious Activity/100-Blk Eagles Peak Ln- Complainant wanted to report seeing a drone flying in the area.

