Another mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus in Lantana

Denton County Public Health on Friday reported that another mosquito trap in Lantana has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage, according to a DCPH news release. The area will be fogged three times Saturday through Monday, weather permitting. Truck-based ultra-low volume fogging will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

DCPH recommends the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Detailed maps of fog areas are located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.