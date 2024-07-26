Travel with Terri to Sports City USA: Frisco, Texas

There is never a shortage of things to do and see in the DFW Metroplex. But have you thought of putting Frisco, Texas, on your list of places to explore? Did you know it has long been known as Sports City USA? For businesses, sports fans and family fun, it’s a top destination. Frisco has also been getting attention in numerous national magazines, making it on the list as the Fastest Rising City, Best Sports Business City, one of the Safest Cities in the USA, and one of the World’s Best Places to Travel. But what truly sets Frisco apart is its diverse range of activities, from sports to music, festivals, museums, art, and awesome activities. It has beautiful new parks, incredible accommodations, and a fantastic food scene. If you are looking for a diverse and exciting travel experience, then head on over to Frisco, only a short 30-minute drive east of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

There are not too many little farm towns that have bragging rights like Frisco. Today, this city is unrecognizable from the original town that was founded and named after the St. Louis San Francisco Railroad, which ran through it in the early 1900s. After a few name changes, Frisco’s official name was determined, and this tiny farming community was officially incorporated in 1908. Two years later, the population of Frisco was recorded at 332. Fast forward to last year, and the population was recorded as 231,115, which is a staggering 69,600 percent population increase. This rapid growth has transformed Frisco into a vibrant and dynamic city, ready to be explored.

Today, Frisco is a city on the rise, with its growth and vitality showing no signs of slowing down. And, as I’ve discovered, it’s a great place to visit for many reasons.

Frisco Sports Teams

If you’re a sports enthusiast, Frisco is the place to be. The city boasts year-round professional sports and unique attractions, including the National Soccer Hall of Fame. With its vibrant sports culture, Frisco is a must-visit for any sports fan.

Texas home teams who play or train in Frisco include:

The Dallas Cowboys

NHL’s Dallas Stars

Texas Rangers AA affiliate

Frisco RoughRiders

Dallas Mavericks affiliate – Texas Legends

NBA G League

Frisco Fighters – an indoor football team

Frisco Pandas, a Major League Pickleball

And a year ago, the National PGA Headquarters moved to Frisco

Top things to see in Frisco

The list is endless, but here are a few of my top picks:

*PGA of America Headquarters and Omni PGA Frisco Resort

PGA of America is one of the largest sports organizations on the globe and they just moved their world headquarters to Frisco. The PGA is composed of more than 30,000 trained golf professionals who work to grow interest and participation in the game. For more than 100 years, they’ve worked to elevate the game of golf in the USA and around the globe, by sponsoring premier spectator events, such as the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and Women’s PGA Championship, just to name a few. This place is a golf enthusiast’s dream. It boasts a two-acre putting course, a 10-hole par-three course, and two championship 18-hole golf courses.

This unique, hands-on experience delivers high-tech services to golfers of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, and offer diverse programming inside the PGA Coaching Center. It’s personally crafted to meet golfers at every stage of their golfing journey.

There’s also the Fields Ranch Practice Facility, which is almost 30 acres, with areas for private PGA member use. And of course, a Pro Shop where you can find official merchandise from the PGA and its events. The two-acre Ronny is designed specifically with junior golfers in mind. Each October, you can watch the best young golfers from across the country compete at the PGA Frisco.

The outdoor PGA District is a great place to hang out, where you’ll find a variety of signature dining and retail shops. Plus, they have virtual game experiences and live entertainment. The District also has the Dance Floor putting course, the Swing 10-hole par, the Ice House, and the Lounge by Topgolf.

Could it get any better? Well, it does. There is the beautiful new Omni PGA Frisco Resort. This family-friendly, 500-room resort is all about golf. It offers 13 dining options, Mokara, a world-class spa, four pools, and an adults-only rooftop infinity pool. All just steps away from PGA World Headquarters.

*The Star District

The Star District is now the Dallas Cowboys’ World Headquarters and practice facility, covering a 91-acre entertainment district. This is the brainchild of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. This one-of-a-kind complex allows fans to connect with the Cowboys in ways they have never imagined, including the opportunity to watch this legendary team practice!

Connected to the World Corporate Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, the Ford Center is comprised of a multi-purpose, 12,000-seat indoor stadium, as well as the entire Dallas Cowboys football operations and practice fields. The indoor stadium at the Ford Center provides a state-of-the-art facility, which is used by the Cowboys and is also the venue for many events — including the Academy of Country Music Awards.

New at the Star is a brand-new, high-tech exhibit: an interactive technology-driven hologram featuring Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones. You honestly feel like he’s real, and asking Mr. Jones questions is fun. This is one area that does not allow photography, but we sure enjoyed it.

The Star District is a must-see when visiting Frisco. It’s intriguing, unique, and the perfect place to enjoy premieres, dining, shopping, events, and entertainment.

*National Soccer Hall of Fame

This is the ultimate soccer experience. The National Soccer Hall of Fame is where they honor the past while fully incorporating modern technology of the present and future, using virtual reality, gesture technology, and interactive digital video boards. This fascinating modern technology is used throughout to celebrate the players, veterans, and builders of American soccer who elevated the sport to where it is today. It features interactive exhibits along with iconic soccer memorabilia and serves as the home for Hall of Fame induction ceremonies each year.

*KidZania and Hyatt Regency

The beautiful Hyatt Regency is in an excellent location with easy access to all the fun places to see in Frisco. But one of the best things of all is that it’s conveniently attached to Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre Mall, which features 200 shops and restaurants. Inside Stonebriar is KidZania, and this is not to be missed if you have kids. It’s the only one in North America and is like nothing I’ve ever seen.

KidZania is an expertly created, real-life city with real-life sponsors designed to inspire, educate, and empower kids through immersive learning experiences. More than 100 hands-on activities allow kids to role-play and let their imaginations run wild! Kids can become different authentic professionals, such as firefighters, doctors, news anchors, robotics engineers, police officers, chefs, astronauts, secret agents, or airline pilots.

The Aviation Academy is a huge hit. The KidZania International Airport is the largest area inside KidZania. It has a real American Airlines Jet that kids can explore with multiple rooms, flight simulators, and training, all in the plane’s fuselage. My husband Ron, a retired commercial airline captain, was very impressed. He said, “You could actually learn to fly here with KidZania’s authentic equipment.” I had a hard time getting him away from the flight simulator. KidZania is a fun and learning experience for kids and adults!

*Frisco Public Library

Typically, a library would not be at the top of my list, but you’ve got to see this place. It’s the sixth-largest library in Texas and is so much more than books. When you enter, you’ll be greeted by a life-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex named “Rexy.” This state-of-the-art library provides innovative programs and events for children and adults, as well as current books, movies, music, and emerging technology. Their mission is to inspire intellect, curiosity, and imagination! The fun and possibilities are endless.

*Historic Rail District

All aboard for the heart of Frisco. The historic Rail District was once full of farmers, ranchers, horses, and wagons. Today, it’s still a gathering place for locals and visitors and is home to an eclectic group of independent businesses, restaurants, and so much more, where you can experience local art, music, fun, and more! This is where Frisco celebrates most of their annual festivals and events. They have something going on every month of the year. I am thrilled to have discovered the Heritage Table Restaurant tucked away in the Rail District. What a hidden gem. It’s in an unassuming one-hundred-year-old Victorian farmhouse that was converted into a charming restaurant on Main Street. The meal was excellent, and the fresh farm-to-table dishes were made with wonderful quality ingredients. Chef and owner Rich Vana uses local farm produce and truly brings their dishes to the next level.

Coming soon to Frisco

Frisco offers endless wonderful things to do and see for all ages. And they aren’t slowing down — looking ahead, numerous projects are currently under construction or in the works, including more shopping and dining options, new hotels, attractions, and mixed-use developments.

Just a few of the new noteworthy Frisco projects include:

*Universal Kid’s Resort

Universal Kid’s Resort broke ground in 2023. This imaginative, original resort brings Universal’s creative storytelling style specifically for families with young children.

*The Dallas Open

The Dallas Open is a unique partnership between GF Sports & Entertainment and the Dallas Cowboys. This sports event will bring the franchise known worldwide for football into the arena of professional tennis. With its recently announced upgrade to an ATP 500-level tournament, the Dallas Open will bring pro tennis players from around the world to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco — the Dallas Cowboys’ World Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility — starting in 2025.

Frisco is truly fascinating! It offers fun for the whole family in a safe and playful setting with year-round professional sports action, family attractions, beautiful hotels, and nine- million square feet of retail and restaurant options. This once-little farm town is very big in many ways and is now one of the hottest travel destinations in the nation.

