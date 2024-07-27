Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Gardening: Tips for growing stunning succulents

By Judy Allen

Succulents are plants that have thickened, fleshy parts used to retain water in arid conditions. Gardeners grow them because of their varied, striking, unusual appearance, as well as their ability to thrive with relatively little care. Many plant families include succulents. It seems as if it would be easy to grow succulents by putting them in soil, give them a little water and put them in the sun, but it isn’t quite that easy. Succulents can be a challenge.

Overwatering is one of the biggest problems succulents face and is a major challenge for growers. In their natural environments, succulents have adapted to survive with very limited water sources, so while they do need water, they certainly don’t need very much.

A second problem succulents struggle with is a soil mix that is too rich in organic matter for them. They need well-drained soil that is porous enough for water to quickly run through: This will make it easier not to overwater. Screen out woody particles from cactus mixes by sifting it through a sheet of ¼ inch-grid hardware cloth. Alternatively, you can modify regular potting mixes by mixing sharp sand (not play sand) with it until you have a 50/50 mix. Because of the lack of organic material in the proper succulent soil, you should fertilize regularly with a low-dose fertilizer during the time of year when the plants are actively growing.

Succulents can be planted in a pot or bowl if it has a drain hole. The container you choose is limited only by your imagination. Fill the container about 75% full of soil. Add your succulents and fill in around them with more soil. Water.

Many succulents are not winter hardy, so you may need to protect them from winter temperatures.

Happy Gardening!

Check out our resources for more information on succulents:
www.finegardening.com/article/10-outstanding-succulents
www.gardendesign.com/succulents/containers.html
thesucculentsource.com/blogs/succulent-cactus-news/a-guide-on-how-to-plant-succulents
media.huntington.org/ISI/catalogintro.html

