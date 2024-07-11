Thursday, July 11, 2024
PointBank celebrating 140th anniversary

PointBank, North Texas’ oldest community bank, kicked off its 140th anniversary celebration this week with a ribbon-cutting at its Lewisville location, the first of many this month.

Pilot Point Bank first opened in 1884 in the small northern Denton County town. The bank was chartered on July 13, 1892. More than 100 years later, on Nov. 15, 1995, the name was shortened to PointBank, which now has nine branch locations throughout Denton County — including Argyle, Flower Mound and Lewisville — and plans for future expansion.

“As PointBank celebrates 140 years of serving the community, the Officers, Directors, shareholders and employees of PointBank are proud of the record of service the bank has achieved over its long history,” reads a proclamation from the city of Pilot Point.

PointBank President Ray David Jr. said the bank’s longevity helps build trust and relationships with customers.

“It’s about knowing our customers, their families and their businesses personally,” David said. “It’s about them seeing us as their neighbors. It’s knowing when they need help and being the community partner who can offer personalized solutions. Our customers don’t want to bank anywhere else, and based on our longevity, they won’t ever have to.”

