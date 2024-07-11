Thursday, July 11, 2024
Next-generation DICK’s Sporting Goods opens in Denton

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
DICK’s Sporting Goods has opened a new location in Denton with an all-new store format.

“The new store format completely revolutionizes the most typical 50,000 square foot DICK’S store and will feature team sports offerings of baseball, soccer, lacrosse and more, plus a House of Cleats (a 36-degree view of over 400 athlete choices for cleats across multiple sports), multiple golf hitting bays with TrackMan technology and an expanded premium footwear selection,” the company said in a news release Wednesday.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, July 19-21, there will be a variety of in-store giveaways and events, including autograph signings with Dallas Cowboys Tight End Luke Schoonmaker (7-8:30 p.m. July 19), Texas Rangers Outfielder Evan Carter (10:30 a.m. to noon July 20) and Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliot (noon to 1:30 p.m. July 21).

The store, located at 2845 W. University Drive in the Rayzor Ranch Town Center, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for Sundays, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

