Thursday, July 11, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Flower Mound HS grad crowned Miss Texas Teen

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Camille Nguyen

Camille Nguyen, a rising sophomore at Southern Methodist University and 2023 graduate of Flower Mound High School, was crowned the 2024 National American Miss Texas Teen Queen in last month’s state pageant in Houston.

Nguyen, daughter of Jacquelyn and Dong Nguyen, is a Distinguished Scholar at SMU, majoring in Finance with a minor in Public Policy and International Affairs through the Tower Scholars Program. She was nominated as a Woman of Impact 2024 by the American Heart Association, where she fundraised about $13,000 for the Go Red for Women Movement and is an active volunteer and speaker at the American Heart Association.

Throughout her freshman year, Camille served in a multitude of leadership positions, such as a board member for the Dallas nonprofit Kids-University, Assistant Business Manager for the all-female SMU acapella group Belle Tones, and Student Foundation Welcome to the Hilltop Co-Coordinator for SMU Family Weekend, while maintaining Honor Roll with High Distinction. She also served as Student Council Class President for 3 years, founder of the American Heart Association club, and Choir Vice President at Flower Mound High School.

Camille received her official state crown, banner and trophy upon winning the first pageant she’s competed in, as well as a special invitation to compete at the National Pageant, which will be held this fall in Orlando, Florida.

Previous article
Next-generation DICK’s Sporting Goods opens in Denton
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.