Flower Mound HS grad crowned Miss Texas Teen

Camille Nguyen, a rising sophomore at Southern Methodist University and 2023 graduate of Flower Mound High School, was crowned the 2024 National American Miss Texas Teen Queen in last month’s state pageant in Houston.

Nguyen, daughter of Jacquelyn and Dong Nguyen, is a Distinguished Scholar at SMU, majoring in Finance with a minor in Public Policy and International Affairs through the Tower Scholars Program. She was nominated as a Woman of Impact 2024 by the American Heart Association, where she fundraised about $13,000 for the Go Red for Women Movement and is an active volunteer and speaker at the American Heart Association.

Throughout her freshman year, Camille served in a multitude of leadership positions, such as a board member for the Dallas nonprofit Kids-University, Assistant Business Manager for the all-female SMU acapella group Belle Tones, and Student Foundation Welcome to the Hilltop Co-Coordinator for SMU Family Weekend, while maintaining Honor Roll with High Distinction. She also served as Student Council Class President for 3 years, founder of the American Heart Association club, and Choir Vice President at Flower Mound High School.

Camille received her official state crown, banner and trophy upon winning the first pageant she’s competed in, as well as a special invitation to compete at the National Pageant, which will be held this fall in Orlando, Florida.