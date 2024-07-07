Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 28, someone reported that their black 2020 Toyota Camry was stolen from a driveway in the 2200 block of Shemar Drive.

An 18-year-old man reported that he met and befriended a homeless man on April 17, and a week later, allowed the man to live with him. On April 26, the man was gone, and so was the victim’s vehicle and car keys.

On April 18, police responded to a reported person in crisis in the 1700 block of Lansdale Drive. Officers established contact with the subject and after a short period of time, the subject surrendered without incident. Because of its proximity to Lamar Middle School, the campus went into a “secure,” meaning the school operated normally but nobody was allowed to enter the building.

On April 30, a man reported that his pistol had been stolen overnight from his unlocked truck in the 2500 block of Potomac Drive.