Saturday, July 6, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 11 arrests in April, answered, or initiated 1,242 calls for service, and took 82 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

April 9 – Officers were dispatched to a Fight in Progress in the 4900 blk of Hwy 114. A ruckus occurred at the location between two males. Patrons from the establishment were holding the aggressor down until police arrived. The victim was treated by medics at the scene and the aggressor was taken to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office detention center.

April 18 – Officers were dispatched to an attempted Theft in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. The complainant stated someone attempted to take the catalytic converter from her vehicle. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

April 20 – Officers were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance in the 1300 blk of Redbrick Lane. One subject had changed the locks in the home and came home to discover the other subject had them changed again. No offence was committed.

April 25 – Complainant advised a large group of kids were at the pool possibly fighting in the 8000 blk of Small Block Road. They were loud and screaming and a girl was filming them. The caller would not cooperate with dispatch, but stated the group looked like 2nd and 3rd graders.

April 26 – Complainant advised that an unknown person took their RV without consent in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

April 27 – Officers responded to Theft in the 18000 blk of I-35W. A subject came into the business and scammed the clerk out of $6000 in lottery tickets – unknown if any winning tickets were awarded. The clerk has since changed careers.

Previous article
Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — July 2024
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.