Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 11 arrests in April, answered, or initiated 1,242 calls for service, and took 82 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

April 9 – Officers were dispatched to a Fight in Progress in the 4900 blk of Hwy 114. A ruckus occurred at the location between two males. Patrons from the establishment were holding the aggressor down until police arrived. The victim was treated by medics at the scene and the aggressor was taken to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office detention center.

April 18 – Officers were dispatched to an attempted Theft in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. The complainant stated someone attempted to take the catalytic converter from her vehicle. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

April 20 – Officers were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance in the 1300 blk of Redbrick Lane. One subject had changed the locks in the home and came home to discover the other subject had them changed again. No offence was committed.

April 25 – Complainant advised a large group of kids were at the pool possibly fighting in the 8000 blk of Small Block Road. They were loud and screaming and a girl was filming them. The caller would not cooperate with dispatch, but stated the group looked like 2nd and 3rd graders.

April 26 – Complainant advised that an unknown person took their RV without consent in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

April 27 – Officers responded to Theft in the 18000 blk of I-35W. A subject came into the business and scammed the clerk out of $6000 in lottery tickets – unknown if any winning tickets were awarded. The clerk has since changed careers.