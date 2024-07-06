Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — July 2024

By Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

This year’s July 4th Parade was a fantastic celebration led by the Copper Canyon Police and ESD #1 Fire Department. The parade brought the community together in a festive display of patriotism and local pride. Immediately following the parade, everyone gathered at Town Hall to enjoy hot dogs and drinks, creating a wonderful atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.

The event featured various activities for kids, including face painting, which was a huge hit with both the little ones and the older kids. This annual event is always a highlight of the summer, providing an opportunity to celebrate our country’s independence, meet new neighbors, and reconnect with old friends.

A special thanks goes to Carol Owens, Kara Blumentritt, and the Woodlands Women’s Club for organizing and hosting this community event. Their hard work and dedication made the day a memorable success for everyone involved.

Additionally, we celebrated a significant milestone with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Copper Canyon Police Department building. This new facility includes three offices, locker rooms, a conference room, and an evidence room, greatly enhancing our local law enforcement’s capabilities. We extend our gratitude to Rudy Castillo and the town council for their diligent efforts in making this project a reality. The project was entirely cash funded, showcasing the community’s commitment to improving the public safety of our community.

Thank you to the Woodland Women’s Club for their exceptional organization and execution of the July 4th event, and to everyone who contributed to the success of the new police department building. It was truly a day of celebration and achievement for Copper Canyon.

Meet the Police Chief Breakfast

We had a great turnout for the new police department meet-and-greet breakfast on Saturday, June 22. I want to thank Paula Castillo for organizing this very successful event. It was a wonderful opportunity to meet Chief Roger Tighe and Officer Chris Weisinger.

A Few Summertime Reminders

With the increase in rainfall this spring, it may be time to perform some annual maintenance on your property. This may include the following: Culverts; Bar ditches; French drains; Gutter cleaning. These items are the responsibility of the property owner.

If you are doing summer clean-up projects, please note that the Brush & Bulk details can be found on the town website. Here are a few reminders:

Republic Services will collect up to 1.5 cubic yards weekly.

Brush must be cut, tied, and bundled: 4 ft in length, branches no larger than 6 inches in diameter, and total bundle no more than 50 lbs.

Grass clippings and leaves should be in bags or containerized.

For appliances with coolants, the Freon must be removed and the item tagged by a licensed professional.

Special bulk pick-ups are available to be scheduled individually. Call Customer Service at 972-316-0789 to schedule (choose option 1 for home, then option 3 for bulk, then hold for a representative).

When You Need A Permit

If you are planning any summer improvement projects that may include adding a new accessory building, septic system improvements, adding a new driveway or new addition or remodeling on your home, please contact Steve Adams to confirm if you may need a permit at (940) 241-2677 Ext. 5. Email: [email protected]

Garden and Lawn Care

Summer has officially arrived. Here are a few tips for watering your garden and lawn to keep your plants looking great all summer long.

Water deeply and less often. This will encourage your plants to develop deep roots, which will help them to withstand dry conditions.

Water in the morning or evening. Watering during the heat of the day can cause water to evaporate quickly, and it can also stress plants.

Mulch around your plants. Mulch helps to keep the soil moist and cool, which can help to reduce the amount of water you need to use.

Check the soil moisture before you water. Stick your finger into the soil to a depth of about 2 inches. If the soil is dry to the touch, it’s time to water.

Water until the soil is moist but not soggy. You don’t want to overwater your plants, as this can lead to root rot.

Water your lawn deeply and infrequently. A good rule of thumb is to water once a week for about an hour.

Flowers need to be watered regularly, but they don’t need as much water as vegetables. Water deeply, but don’t overwater.

Shrubs and trees need to be watered deeply and infrequently. Water during the first year after planting to help the plants establish a strong root system.