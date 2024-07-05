Friday, July 5, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Beat the Texas Heat and Save Money: Solar + Battery Power for Summer

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
3
Texas Solar Professionals

North Texans know all too well the scorching summers that bring skyrocketing electricity bills. But what if you could harness the sun’s power to cool your home and keep your wallet happy? Solar panels combined with home battery systems offer a winning combination for the July and August months.

Here’s how solar and batteries can be your summer saviors:

  • Reduced Electricity Bills: During peak sun hours, solar panels generate electricity that powers your home, reducing your reliance on the grid. This translates to significant savings on your electricity bill, especially when air conditioners are working overtime.
  • Energy Independence: Home battery systems store excess solar energy generated during the day. This stored power can be used in the evenings when energy demand is high and electricity rates are often at their peak. You’ll be less susceptible to price fluctuations and power outages that can occur during extreme heat events.
  • Peace of Mind: Texas summers are notorious for power outages due to stressed grids. With a solar battery system, you’ll have backup power to keep your home cool and essential appliances running, even during blackouts. This ensures comfort and safety for your family during those sweltering summer nights.
  • Environmental Benefits: By generating your own clean energy, you’ll be reducing your carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuels. This not only benefits the environment but also aligns with Texas’ growing focus on renewable energy solutions.

While the upfront cost of solar panels and batteries exists, government incentives and long-term energy bill savings can make the investment worthwhile. Additionally, many Texas utility companies offer net metering programs, allowing you to sell excess solar energy back to the grid, further offsetting costs.

So, this summer, consider embracing solar power and home battery technology. You’ll be helping the environment, saving money, and keeping your cool during those scorching Texas months. Reach out to us at (469) 870-1021 or click here!

 

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Woman critically injured in Flower Mound shooting
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.