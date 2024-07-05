Woman critically injured in Flower Mound shooting

Flower Mound Police responded early this morning to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Flower Mound Road, where they discovered a 28-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene at 12:49 a.m. Friday and found the victim, identified as a 28-year-old female from Double Oak, lying outside a stationary vehicle in the westbound lanes of traffic. The Flower Mound Fire Department transported her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine for urgent medical treatment.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Ladarius M. Brownlee of Northlake, remained at the scene and was apprehended by police upon their arrival. Brownlee has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently in custody. Authorities have indicated that additional charges may follow pending further investigation.

The Flower Mound Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident. Officials have urged anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has pertinent information to contact the Flower Mound Police Department tip line at 972.874.3307.