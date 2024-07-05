Friday, July 5, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
8

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 30 at 1:36 p.m., a woman reported that a man followed her around the Lucy Voss store with a “full erection, aggressively touching himself” while looking at her. He left before police arrived.

On April 30 at 6:34 p.m., a Baskin Robbins employee reported a robbery similar to one that occurred in January at the same location. In both incidents, a tall Asian man purchased a bottle of water with cash, then jumped over the counter when the cashier opened the register, pushed her, and took approximately $160 before fleeing. An arrest warrant was issued, and police later apprehended the suspect at a local Walgreens, charging him with robbery.

On May 1 at 10:12 a.m., a construction foreman reported that a generator and paint spray rig, together valued over $7,000, were stolen overnight from the site of a new building under construction in the 100 block of Barnett Boulevard.

On May 8 at 5:20 a.m., while investigating a reported sexual assault at a home in the 100 block of Copperas Branch Court, officers observed illegal narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant, officers discovered large quantities of narcotics, including marijuana, THC edibles/oil/vapes, cocaine, and mushrooms, as well as over $10,000 in cash, money counting machines, and equipment for packaging and distributing drugs. The suspects have been identified, and arrest warrants will be issued for multiple drug charges and manufacture/delivery of controlled substances.

Previous article
Lantana woman looking forward to celebrating major milestone
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.