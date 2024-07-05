Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 30 at 1:36 p.m., a woman reported that a man followed her around the Lucy Voss store with a “full erection, aggressively touching himself” while looking at her. He left before police arrived.

On April 30 at 6:34 p.m., a Baskin Robbins employee reported a robbery similar to one that occurred in January at the same location. In both incidents, a tall Asian man purchased a bottle of water with cash, then jumped over the counter when the cashier opened the register, pushed her, and took approximately $160 before fleeing. An arrest warrant was issued, and police later apprehended the suspect at a local Walgreens, charging him with robbery.

On May 1 at 10:12 a.m., a construction foreman reported that a generator and paint spray rig, together valued over $7,000, were stolen overnight from the site of a new building under construction in the 100 block of Barnett Boulevard.

On May 8 at 5:20 a.m., while investigating a reported sexual assault at a home in the 100 block of Copperas Branch Court, officers observed illegal narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant, officers discovered large quantities of narcotics, including marijuana, THC edibles/oil/vapes, cocaine, and mushrooms, as well as over $10,000 in cash, money counting machines, and equipment for packaging and distributing drugs. The suspects have been identified, and arrest warrants will be issued for multiple drug charges and manufacture/delivery of controlled substances.