Search resumes for missing swimmer in Grapevine Lake

Dive teams on Monday are searching for a man who dove into Grapevine Lake and didn’t resurface.

The Grapevine and Flower Mound fire department dive teams, along with the Texas Game Wardens office, responded to the lake about 7:11 p.m. Sunday, according to GFD Assistant Chief Stuart Grant. A woman reported that she and her husband were on a boat in the middle of the lake when her 60-year-old husband dove into the water but never made it back to the boat, which was drifting toward the north shore.

Officials conducted sonar searches until around sundown but couldn’t find the missing man. The search resumed Monday morning, Grant said.

Officials encouraged lake goers to always wear life jackets when swimming or boating on area lakes.