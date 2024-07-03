Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Sheriff’s Corner: Practice good water safety this summer

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
6
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree

As we enter swimming season at lakes and local pools, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office wants to emphasize the importance of having fun while staying safe by practicing good water safety.

Drowning is fast and silent and can happen in as little as 20-60 seconds. It is NOT like the movies with splashing and screaming. While this information may seem redundant to some, it is a crucial reminder that drownings don’t discriminate; it can happen to anyone, regardless of swimming ability. Most drownings occur when you least expect it; in fact, 70 percent of drowning victims weren’t anticipated to be in or near the water at that time.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that 85% of drowning victims in boating accidents last year weren’t wearing life jackets. Although trendy, cute life jackets may be preferred, they may not be sufficient in a life-or-death situation, so it’s essential to use a US Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Additionally, always check the weather conditions before heading out and brush up on boater education.

According to the American Red Cross, drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death following motor vehicle crashes.

  • Children younger than one-year-old are more likely to drown at home.
  • For children younger than 5, 87% of drowning fatalities occur in home pools or hot tubs.
  • Most incidents occur in pools owned by family, friends, or relatives.
  • Those between 5 and 17 years old are more likely to drown in natural water, such as a pond or a lake.

Even though you can take all the safety measures and protection, these incidents can still occur. That’s why it’s crucial to have multiple layers of protection in place, as individual layers can fail: gates can open, locks can break, supervisors can become distracted, and it only takes seconds for an accident to happen. It’s always a great idea to be overly prepared. Learning CPR skills can make a real difference. Performing CPR could save someone’s life in the time it takes for paramedics to arrive.

Swimming pools and lakes are fantastic places to have fun, create memories, and enjoy the great outdoors in the summer heat. However, it is important to take the necessary precautions and educate yourself and your family. Know the statistics, implement multiple layers of protection, educate yourself, teach your children, and REMAIN VIGILANT to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable swimming season.

Previous article
P.F. Chang’s To Go closes in Flower Mound
Next article
Double Oak Police Beat
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.