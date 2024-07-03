Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

04/16/2024-Welfare Concern/500-Blk Kings Rd- Caller concerned because ex-wife believes people are hacking into her phone.

04/21/2024-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Waketon Rd- Officer met with subject who wanted to report that they were cut off in the roundabout and that driver got out of the vehicle and pointed something at her. Subject was unsure of the item. Flower Mound was contacted. UTL on car.

04/24/2024-Loose Livestock/6000-Blk Plantation Ln- Loose horse.

04/24/2024-Suspicious Activity/100-Blk E Carruth Ln-Car had dome light on.

04/25/2024-Suspicious Activity/100-Blk Twin Lakes Dr- Headlights on a car were on.

04/25/2024-Suspicious Person/Bridlewood Blvd/Waketon Rd- Caller observed a person running that did not look right.

04/26/2024-Suspicious Person/200-Blk Valley View Trl- Person asleep in the backseat of a car that was not running. The person admitted to drinking too much and decided to fall asleep. The sister came and picked him up.

04/27/2024-Animal Complaint/200-Blk Whispering Oaks Dr-Caller’s dog ran away.

04/28/2024-Missing Person/0-Blk Victory Ln- Child initially was missing but located hiding behind the AC unit outside of the house.

04/30/2024-Suspicious Activity/100-Blk N Woodland Trl- Caller heard a clash outside of his home. Officer checked the area and found a chair had been tipped over. Nothing else located.

04/30/2024-Vehicle Complaint/300-Blk Waketon Rd- Complaint about a golf cart.

04/30/2024-Road Blockage/600-Blk Simmons Rd- Runaway turtle in the middle of the road.

05/01/2024-Traffic Complaint/Kings Rd/Simmons Rd- Complaints about people running the stop sign.

05/01/2024-Found Property/100-Blk Fox Trot Ln- Caller found a gun in the drainage ditch.

05/02/2024-Animal Complaint/100-Blk Cedarcrest Ln- Habitual dog on the loose.

05/03/2024-Suspicious Activity/Whistling Duck Ln/Eagles Peak Ln- Car driving around the area and placing cards in mailboxes.

05/03/2024-Motorists Assist/7000-Blk Justin Rd- Driver of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road to help a turtle get off the roadway.

05/04/2024-Suspicious Activity/8100-Blk Justin Rd- Found subject in the area. The subject was recently kicked out of the house and had nowhere else to go.

05/05/2024-Meet Complainant/100-Blk Cedarcrest Ln- Caller upset because officers keep coming to his house. It was explained that police received numerous complaints of his dog being loose and chasing bicyclists. The caller was aware his dog was jumping the fence.

05/05/2024-Traffic Complaint/5800-Blk Pepperport Ln- Cars driving the wrong way and disobeying the detour signs.

05/06/2024-Meet Complainant/6200-Blk Kings Rd- Caller concerned about the detour signs causing drivers to drive fast on Kings Rd.

05/07/2024-Road Blockage/Oak Trl/Hollow Oak Ct- Caller concerned about a container off the roadway.

05/08/2024- Traffic Stop/Warrant Arrest/300 Meadow Knoll Dr- Traffic stop, driver had warrant out for their arrest.

05/08/2024- Suspicious Activity/Justin Rd/Chinn Chapel Rd- Caller concerned because a person on a bike was wearing a puffy jacket for this time of year.

05/09/2024- Suspicious Person/100-Blk Royal Oaks Dr- Car parked in front of a residence for a long while. Spoke to the person who was waiting for the homeowner to arrive to do estimates of the house.

05/09/2024- Suspicious Person/300-Blk Oakview Dr- Car door open. Contact made with homeowner who forgot to shut their door.

05/11/2024-Roadblockage/100-Blk Double Oaks Dr- Caller complained that there were too many cars in the roadway and could not get to their home. The road was passable, and no cars were blocking the entrance to the complainant’s house. Graduation party was taking place.

05/13/2024-Suspicious Activity/200-Blk Valley View Trl-Caller heard a loud boom, not sure if it was a gunshot or transformer that blew.

05/14/2024-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Waketon Rd- Caller rents his cars out and found a gun in a car.

05/15/2024-Animal Complaint/400-Blk Cross Timbers Dr- Two goats outside of their fence.