P.F. Chang’s To Go closes in Flower Mound

P.F. Chang’s To Go has closed in Flower Mound after less than two-and-a-half years in business.

Launched in 2020, the P.F. Chang’s To Go concept features a smaller footprint with a focus on to-go orders, including online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options. The popular Asian chain’s location next to Market Street, 3750 Long Prairie Road, opened in January 2022 but closed its doors in the last week. The Flower Mound location’s webpage has been taken down from the company’s website, and its Facebook and Google pages both say it is permanently closed.

Now, the closest P.F. Chang’s locations to southern Denton County are in Grapevine, Alliance and Grandscape. Click here for more information.