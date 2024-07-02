Lewisville ISD Education Foundation empowers students and teachers

Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Southern Denton County Schools
The Lewisville ISD Education Foundation awarded $313,625 in scholarships to 443 students at its 34th annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony in April.

Dr. Randy Canivel tries to avoid clichés whenever possible. Yet, even he couldn’t resist leaning on a few of them when asked how the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation stands out year after year amid a sea of valuable Denton County non-profits.

“We shape the future,” Canivel said. “It sounds cliché, but when you’re at our awards ceremonies, you can see what I’m talking about.”

Dr. Randy Canivel (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

For Canivel, a former board member nearing one year as the Foundation’s executive director, today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders — provided they also have a hometown support system to enrich their educational experience. That’s the mantle LEF has tirelessly assumed for over 30 years. Established as a 501(c)(3) in 1990, LEF serves as a vehicle to secure private funding to benefit students and teachers in a Lewisville school district currently responsible for 69 campuses in 13 communities over 127 square miles.

LEF is one of the oldest nonprofits in Lewisville and has grown to include 18 active board members, seven lifetime board members, a four-person community advisory committee, four staff members, and countless donors and volunteers.

And it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Since 1990, LEF has awarded $6 million through scholarships and teacher grants.

For students, that means relieving much of the financial burden they face to help them achieve their goals in life.

For teachers, it’s a chance to purchase more books, equipment, and other educational resources to teach students in the most effective, relatable, comprehensive, and fun ways possible.

“There was a need in 1990, and we still face the same predicament today in many ways. State funding won’t do it all, so how do we fund public education and enrich the experience for students and teachers so it doesn’t stagnate?” Canivel said. “Credit my predecessors and the community for building LEF to what it is now and will be well past my time. Every little bit we do pays off big.”

What’s next for the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation? In two words — a lot.

In April, LEF awarded over $313,625 to 443 students taking the next step in their academic careers. The deadline for teacher grants closed in May, but only after experiencing record submissions from teachers who want to take their classroom environments to the next level. Canivel said grants will be awarded during the second or third week of school this fall.

Not to be outdone, the 16th annual LEF golf tournament is slated for October 21 at the Lakes at Castle Hills. LEF is also excited to announce that its big gala is returning on February 22, 2025.

“There’s a lot going on, and it’s exciting to see,” Canivel said. “We are in the business of bringing smiles to the faces of teachers and students. These students will be the next doctors, President [of the United States] … you name it. But none of that can happen if they don’t have a support system now. That’s our role, and it’s inspiring to be part of.”

For more information on the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation, please visit lisdef.com.

