Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Storm cleanup completed in Flower Mound, half-done in Highland Village

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

More than a month after late May storms that left tons of debris throughout the area, the cleanup efforts have been completed in Flower Mound, but there is still plenty left to do in Highland Village.

The morning after Memorial Day, severe storms and high winds downed trees, limbs and brush all around the area, causing a lengthy cleanup process. It took about one month for Republic Services, town staff and a third-party contractor (T.F.R. Enterprises) to complete the work.

“Over the course of four weeks, we picked up over 7,900 cubic yards of brush (imagine a gigantic pile of almost 8,000 washing machines – that’s a TON of brush),” the town of Flower Mound said in a statement. “To accomplish that monumental task, T.F.R. deployed three huge trucks to our town and worked around the clock, including on weekends. Our Public Works, Parks and Rec, and Utilities crews helped pick up smaller piles and accessed harder-to-navigate streets that T.F.R. couldn’t reach.

“In total, Town staff dedicated more than 1,600 hours to storm debris collection. So we want to give a huge shoutout to our Public Works, Fire, Parks and Rec, Utilities, Code, Pay Roll, GIS, Customer Relations, and Communications employees for all of their hard work to get this done as quickly as possible.”

Almost all of the debris collected in Flower Mound was dumped at Living Earth, a green material recycler.

If you live in Flower Mound and have debris from the late May storms that was out on the curb for collection in early June but was missed, call the town’s Customer Relations at 972-539-7378. Moving forward, all brush must be cut, bundled, tied and be less than 4 cubic yards so that Republic can collect it on your regular trash day. You can learn more about Republic’s bulk and brush collection service at www.flowermound.gov/brushcollection.

Photo courtesy of the city of Highland Village

In Highland Village, however, there is still much work to do.

“Our third-party contractors are actively collecting storm debris throughout the City,” the city of Highland Village said in a statement Monday. “Due to the densely wooded neighborhoods and the severity of the storm, a significant amount of debris remains on the ground. Several more weeks of cleanup remain, as we are approximately 50% complete.”

The following areas have been completed: Rolling Hills Estates, Chapel Hill Estates, Highland Oaks, Ladera, Lakewood Estates, Wichita Estates, Highland Meadows and Montclair. The following areas are in progress this week: Highland Shores, Highland Forest, Village Estates, Highland Hills and Clearwater Estates. If your subdivision is not listed, contractors are hoping to reach you sometime after this week.

Republic Services continues to collect properly deployed yard waste on Mondays and up to three cubic yards of bulk waste on your regular collection day. The city said it is seeing additional yard waste being put out in areas where storm debris has already been collected.

“This extra yard waste will not be picked up as storm debris and must be deployed according to Republic Services yard waste guidelines,” the city said.

Click here for more information about brush collection in Highland Village.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

