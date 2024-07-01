Town making safety upgrades in Canyon Falls

There are some safety upgrades happening in Canyon Falls, the town of Flower Mound announced Sunday.

Last week, crews completed installation of signage for an all-way stop at Denton Creek Boulevard and Canyon Falls Drive, the town said in a news release. Along with the new signage, you’ll also see flags in the area to help bring awareness of the changes to motorists.

Further north on Denton Creek Boulevard at Dolan Falls Drive, crews also began installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon to make crossing the street safer for pedestrians. Finally, a school zone flasher is being added on Denton Creek Boulevard, just north of Prairie Ridge Road, to help with traffic headed southbound toward Argyle South Elementary School, according to the town. Installation of the RRFB and school zone flasher is expected to be complete before school begins in August.