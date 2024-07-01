Barton: June Weather — Goodbye storms, hello heat!

June of 2024 was when the rain finally stopped and the heat finally started. And mercifully, the Spring Severe Weather Season finally came to an end. The NWS office in Fort Worth issued over 600 Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings for the four dozen counties it serves. It was our worst spring since 2011.

As you may have guessed, June was hotter and drier than normal. The average high during June was 91, one degree warmer than normal. The average overnight low of 73 was 2.5 degrees warmer than normal.

Rainfall of 2.71 inches was close to the monthly rainfall average of 3.13 inches. The only problem was that every drop of it fell during the first six days of the month.

The last two outbreaks of severe spring weather occurred on June 2nd and June 4th. Denton County in general was struck with another widespread hail event that ranged from one-inch to golf-ball hail. Two nights later, 60 mph winds raked across the area downing limbs and entire trees. A month later, storm debris is still in the process of being picked up.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for nearly all of the continental U.S. And remember, excessive heat in the U.S. causes at least twice as many fatalities as tornadoes and hurricanes combined. Please take it easy out there.

