Monday, July 1, 2024
Barton: June Weather — Goodbye storms, hello heat!

Brad Barton
By Brad Barton
0
4
Meteorologist Brad Barton

June of 2024 was when the rain finally stopped and the heat finally started. And mercifully, the Spring Severe Weather Season finally came to an end. The NWS office in Fort Worth issued over 600 Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings for the four dozen counties it serves. It was our worst spring since 2011.

As you may have guessed, June was hotter and drier than normal. The average high during June was 91, one degree warmer than normal. The average overnight low of 73 was 2.5 degrees warmer than normal.

Rainfall of 2.71 inches was close to the monthly rainfall average of 3.13 inches. The only problem was that every drop of it fell during the first six days of the month.

The last two outbreaks of severe spring weather occurred on June 2nd and June 4th. Denton County in general was struck with another widespread hail event that ranged from one-inch to golf-ball hail. Two nights later, 60 mph winds raked across the area downing limbs and entire trees. A month later, storm debris is still in the process of being picked up.

Before delving into the outlook for the rest of summer, allow me to share a little free advice (worth every penny). If you haven’t replaced your roof yet, I suggest you consider upgrading to impact-resistant shingles. They certainly cost more, but they generally can survive up to golf-ball hail. The shingle’s extra weight also holds it down better in a windstorm. One other tip: Ask your roofer if they use “ridge shingles,” which are specially made for the ridges on your roof. If they cut ordinary shingles in half and just bend them around the ridges, you’re not getting the quality job you or your insurance company is paying for. I made that mistake on my own roof and I’m paying the price for it now. If your roof can survive 90% of the storms that come through North Texas, just think how often you can forego paying those expensive deductibles.

Everything I know about roofing, I learned from my long-time storm spotter, David Bradbury of A-1 Best Roofing. For full disclosure, I have a minor financial interest in his company. There are certainly many other reputable roofing contractors in North Texas, but unless you know what a quality roofing job entails, some contractors may cut corners on your roof.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for nearly all of the continental U.S. And remember, excessive heat in the U.S. causes at least twice as many fatalities as tornadoes and hurricanes combined. Please take it easy out there.

Brad Barton is Chief Meteorologist of WBAP 820 and 570 KLIF. You can follow Brad on Twitter @BradBartonDFW and @WBAP247News.

