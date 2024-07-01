Monday, July 1, 2024
Beougher retires from McAdams

By Mark Smith
Former Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher

McAdams — the planning, design and engineering firm involved in many developments in southern Denton County — has announced the retirement of R. Von Beougher, PE and Principal.

“As a distinguished Registered Professional Engineer with a remarkable career spanning almost four decades, Beougher is celebrating a significant milestone in his professional journey,” McAdams said in a statement. “With a wealth of experience and expertise, he has established himself as a leading figure in the engineering industry, particularly in the State of Texas. Since 1986, Von Beougher has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of North Texas by crafting spaces and developing infrastructure. His portfolio includes over 70 K-12 campuses and numerous single-family neighborhoods. His retirement on July 1, 2024 signifies the pinnacle of an illustrious career at McAdams.”

Beougher has served as mayor and Town Council member in Double Oak. He has also served with chambers of commerce, rotary club, and children’s charities, and is affiliated with several professional organizations, including the National Society of Professional Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Texas Society of Professional Engineers, the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors, and the Denton County Chapter TSPE, where he currently holds the position of president.

“I am deeply grateful for the years of friendships, prayers, and words of encouragement that have accompanied me on this journey,” Beougher said. “Each day, I am reminded of the relationships and abundant blessings that God has bestowed upon us here at McAdams.”

Beougher began as an eminent figure in his career with G&A Consultants in the late 1980s, where he quickly rose through the ranks, showcasing his exceptional talents and leadership abilities, according to McAdams. With pivotal and strategic determination, he later acquired G&A Consultants in 1990, transforming the firm from a modest team of 5 employees into a thriving organization boasting a workforce of 48 dedicated professionals.

“Von Beougher has been a large part of my life for a long time,” said Justin Lansdowne, PE, CFM of McAdams. “He is the reason I became a civil engineer. His compassion and attentiveness to human nature has guided me in making appropriate life and business decisions. He has a way of making you feel like an important person, providing guidance, support, and grace to help one achieve their dreams.”

In 2017, discussions commenced regarding the potential merger of G&A Consultants with the esteemed company McAdams, culminating in a union between the two firms. This partnership forged a distinctive bond, poised to yield years of prosperity, commitment, and an increase in visions executed.

“As introductions started going around the room, it quickly turned into a very emotional and heartfelt sharing of souls from both firms,” Beougher said. “There was a very raw and authentic display of emotion that released all the tension.”

Today, McAdams stands as a leading professional design firm with a workforce of over 450 employees, a testament to Beougher’s visionary leadership and steadfast dedication to achieving excellence. Throughout his esteemed career, Beougher has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of engineering. He has earned a reputation for his guidance in the engineering community and unwavering commitment in demonstrating unparalleled expertise and leadership in the industry.

“Thank you for your leadership, mentorship and friendship for the last 31 years,” said Bobby Dollak, VP of McAdams’ Dallas-Fort Worth team. “I have been blessed to work for and alongside you my whole engineering career. We have learned together what kingdom building and service above self looks like in the workplace and in our own personal lives. The greater North Texas area is a better place because of your dedication and service as a civil engineering advocate.”

Previous article
Town making safety upgrades in Canyon Falls
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

