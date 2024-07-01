From the Firehouse — June 2024

On Saturday, May 18th we partnered with Spirit of a Hero to host our 2nd Annual Carry The Load event. Over 300 people marched through Lantana and Bartonville to Station 511 in Argyle to honor our nation’s heroes for Memorial Day. We are proud to live in a community that recognizes the important sacrifices that these men and women made for our country.

On Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., we will be joining Argyle Police Department for the 4th Annual Child Safety Fair at Liberty Christian School. Please join us as there will be lots of fun giveaways and activities!

With summer upon us, we would like to remind our citizens about drowning prevention and water safety education for children and adults. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5-14 (CDC, 2023). Drowning is silent and can happen very quickly. If you have children that are swimming, commit to always assigning a “water watcher” and ensure adult supervision is always provided by putting away cell phones and eliminating other distractions such as food, drinks, or socializing while watching the water. We will be giving away 200 *FREE* life jackets (first come, first served) in collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide at the 4th Annual Child Safety Fair.

For the month of April, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 289 calls, with 60% being medical related and 40% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:30 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.