Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

From the Firehouse — June 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
3
Denton County ESD No. 1 held a “push-in” ceremony on May 1 for a new fire engine at Station 513 in Lantana.
Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

On Saturday, May 18th we partnered with Spirit of a Hero to host our 2nd Annual Carry The Load event. Over 300 people marched through Lantana and Bartonville to Station 511 in Argyle to honor our nation’s heroes for Memorial Day. We are proud to live in a community that recognizes the important sacrifices that these men and women made for our country.

On Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., we will be joining Argyle Police Department for the 4th Annual Child Safety Fair at Liberty Christian School. Please join us as there will be lots of fun giveaways and activities!

With summer upon us, we would like to remind our citizens about drowning prevention and water safety education for children and adults. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5-14 (CDC, 2023). Drowning is silent and can happen very quickly. If you have children that are swimming, commit to always assigning a “water watcher” and ensure adult supervision is always provided by putting away cell phones and eliminating other distractions such as food, drinks, or socializing while watching the water. We will be giving away 200 *FREE* life jackets (first come, first served) in collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide at the 4th Annual Child Safety Fair.

For the month of April, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 289 calls, with 60% being medical related and 40% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:30 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

Previous article
Flower Mound robotics club gears up to represent US in global competition
Next article
Argyle Police Blotter
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.