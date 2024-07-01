Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 25, a housekeeper reported that she got a call about a possible cleaning job at a house near Wooded Court and Courtney Bay Lane, but the potential customer had other plans and allegedly offered her $150 if she would shave his chest, stomach and bikini line.

On April 29, during a road rage incident on I-35W, two drivers got out of their vehicles and physically fought each other on the side of the road. One man called police and said he was stabbed. The other man told police that he used a knife to protect himself during the fight.

On April 30, a man called police to report that an unknown person told his wife that “karma is coming for you,” which he was advised was not a crime.

On May 1, someone called police because a woman was talking to trees in a parking lot on FM 407.

On May 3, a woman drove off from a gas station at the corner of FM 407 and FM 1830 with the gas nozzle still attached to her vehicle. She called police to report that she was returning the hose. An officer confirmed with a gas station employee that the hose was returned, and no further action was required.

On May 17, an officer moved a “very large and heavy tortoise” safely away from Old Justin Road.

On May 18, a resident of Ben Boyd Road reported loose Great Pyrenees dogs in the street. An officer contacted the owner, who explained that the dogs can jump over the fence despite his efforts to contain them in the backyard. The officer informed him that this was a town ordinance violation and issued a verbal warning.

On May 19, a resident on Knightsgate Road in Avalon reported seeing a snake slithering in his yard. He was advised that it is normal behavior for snakes.

On May 20 at 10:42 a.m., someone reported that an occupant of a sedan was parked at Hwy 377 and FM 407 and “taking pictures of things in public … suspiciously.”

On May 20 at 11:03 a.m., a resident reported seeing a man near Trigger Trail and 5T Ranch Road with a gun holstered. The caller was reminded that Texas is an Open Carry state, but an officer would go check on the man’s welfare. The officer contacted the man, who said he had an argument with his wife but was OK.

On May 21 at 7:51 a.m., a driver reported seeing something laying on the shoulder of Hwy 377 “that looks vaguely human-shaped.”

Previous article
From the Firehouse — June 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.