Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 25, a housekeeper reported that she got a call about a possible cleaning job at a house near Wooded Court and Courtney Bay Lane, but the potential customer had other plans and allegedly offered her $150 if she would shave his chest, stomach and bikini line.

On April 29, during a road rage incident on I-35W, two drivers got out of their vehicles and physically fought each other on the side of the road. One man called police and said he was stabbed. The other man told police that he used a knife to protect himself during the fight.

On April 30, a man called police to report that an unknown person told his wife that “karma is coming for you,” which he was advised was not a crime.

On May 1, someone called police because a woman was talking to trees in a parking lot on FM 407.

On May 3, a woman drove off from a gas station at the corner of FM 407 and FM 1830 with the gas nozzle still attached to her vehicle. She called police to report that she was returning the hose. An officer confirmed with a gas station employee that the hose was returned, and no further action was required.

On May 17, an officer moved a “very large and heavy tortoise” safely away from Old Justin Road.

On May 18, a resident of Ben Boyd Road reported loose Great Pyrenees dogs in the street. An officer contacted the owner, who explained that the dogs can jump over the fence despite his efforts to contain them in the backyard. The officer informed him that this was a town ordinance violation and issued a verbal warning.

On May 19, a resident on Knightsgate Road in Avalon reported seeing a snake slithering in his yard. He was advised that it is normal behavior for snakes.

On May 20 at 10:42 a.m., someone reported that an occupant of a sedan was parked at Hwy 377 and FM 407 and “taking pictures of things in public … suspiciously.”

On May 20 at 11:03 a.m., a resident reported seeing a man near Trigger Trail and 5T Ranch Road with a gun holstered. The caller was reminded that Texas is an Open Carry state, but an officer would go check on the man’s welfare. The officer contacted the man, who said he had an argument with his wife but was OK.

On May 21 at 7:51 a.m., a driver reported seeing something laying on the shoulder of Hwy 377 “that looks vaguely human-shaped.”