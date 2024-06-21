Northlake restricting watering to twice a week

The town of Northlake announced Friday that its wholesale water suppliers are now requiring it to restrict outdoor watering to twice a week, year-round.

Even addresses may water on Wednesdays and Saturdays; odd addresses can water on Sundays and Thursdays; businesses, churches and schools may water on Tuesdays and Fridays. No one should be watering on Mondays, or any day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., the town said in a social media post. Handheld water may be done on any day.

A 10% rate increase will be applied for high water usage, commercial irrigation or residential meters with readings greater than 45,000 gallons per month, according to the town.

