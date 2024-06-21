Friday, June 21, 2024
Northlake Notes — June 2024

Northlake Mayor Brian Montini

Election season is over in Northlake, and I would like to welcome our newest Town Council members Alexandra Holmes and PK Kelly. Thank you to Robert Keeker who has served for the past two years as a council member, I hope to see you remain engaged with citizens and doing wonderful things around the town. I would also like to take a moment to recognize the excellent leadership that David Rettig has provided over the past five years during his tenure as Mayor. He helped to bring Northlake together and transformed our Town Council into a professional organization. He has been an excellent servant leader, and I am proud to say a great friend. Northlake is in better shape than he found it, and we owe him a great debt of gratitude for all he has done.

I am humbled to have been elected by such an incredible margin in this election for Mayor. I have served as Mayor Pro Tem for the past six years in Northlake. I have lived here since 2013 and look forward to living here for decades to come. Thank you to my wife and my two children for all their patience and support during the election cycle.

Looking ahead to our future, I will be focusing on quality-of-life issues that have frustrated our residents. Traffic congestion on FM 407 and I-35W should begin to see improvement, as construction activity will begin in the next 9-12 months for the 407 Breakout Project. This will run from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland Gibbs Road in Northlake, increasing the capacity of this busy section of roadway which is currently plagued with traffic delays.

I will also push for increased traffic patrols within neighborhoods to increase safety and decrease the incidents of speeding. I will also be pursuing new strategies in traffic calming for roads in our neighborhoods to further reduce speeding.

I am excited to share that we recently had the groundbreaking ceremony for the StarCenter Multisport Northlake, and major earthwork should begin shortly in the area. This is scheduled to open in October 2025 for our families to enjoy!

As we move forward, know that I am aware of the trust that you have placed in me. If you have issues or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. I would be happy to spend time with you to learn more about your ideas. I am honored and excited to begin my term as your Mayor. Please email me at: [email protected]

