Lantana Update — June 2024

There will be brighter days ahead, Lantana.

The missing street light in the median of Lantana Trail at Tanner Parkway may finally be replaced by the end of June, according to CoServ.

It was taken out by a hit and run driver on July 28, 2023.

Since the light pole was about 24 years old and had to be custom built, the replacement process has been slow. Add to that a false start when the first replacement pole was a mismatch.

“The wrong one came in, so they had to reorder it again,” said a member of the CoServ Development Services and Logistics team. “Street lights on average take about 12 weeks to replace. This is one of those odd situations.”

In the meantime, the Lantana Fresh Water Supply District placed an orange cone in its spot to keep pedestrians from tripping on the anchor bolts and wires.

The cone became a popular landmark after resident Jeff Scoggin started decorating it with seasonal themes last Halloween.

“It was really more an attempt to poke fun at how long it was taking to get the street light up.” said Scoggin, who dubbed himself the “Orange Cone Guy.”

Scoggin changed out the cone’s décor on a regular basis and posted the photos on social media.

Although many residents were amused by the dressed-up cone, some thought it was too garish for the neighborhood.

“When it started to become polarizing, that was when I started to think about taking a step or two back,” said Scoggin.

The fun came to an abrupt end in May when the cone disappeared, and its replacements vanished in short order.

“This isn’t what I wanted. I wanted to do something that was fun and would make people laugh,” said Scoggin. “It was fun while it lasted.”

FWSD Rolls Out Smart Water Meters

The Lantana Fresh Water Supply District is installing a new smart water metering system that will promote conservation by showing customers how much water they use while also detecting potential leaks.

Water users can access the data online on a website and associated smartphone app called “Eye On Water” at eyeonwater.com.

The app lets homeowners set their own alerts to see how much water they use on a weekly, daily or hourly basis. It also has graphs and charts for homeowners to easily compare their water consumption with previous billing cycles.

So far, about 45 percent of the water meters have been changed out to the new smart meters, with the oldest neighborhoods taking priority.

Call the FWSD office with questions at 940-728-5050.